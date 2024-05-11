Wealthspire Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 43,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 326.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period.

BATS:BBCA opened at $66.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.16.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian equities. BBCA was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

