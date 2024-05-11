Wealthspire Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 54,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,123,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $82.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.02.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

