Wealthspire Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cummins by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,761,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,057,750,000 after buying an additional 2,055,239 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,590,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,701,000 after purchasing an additional 106,017 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,898,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,799,000 after buying an additional 50,476 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Cummins by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,815,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,821,000 after purchasing an additional 69,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,599,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,430,000 after purchasing an additional 13,634 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Price Performance

Cummins stock opened at $298.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.34. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.18 and a 1 year high of $304.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.36.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 5.70%. Cummins’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total transaction of $1,113,016.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,987,628.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total value of $1,113,016.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,987,628.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total transaction of $569,709.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,899 shares in the company, valued at $4,584,529.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,169 shares of company stock worth $14,689,855 in the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CMI shares. TheStreet lowered Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group upgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $254.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cummins from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.36.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

