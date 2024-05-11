Wealthspire Advisors LLC Takes Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,120 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $339,283,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 67.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,193,146 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $324,614,000 after acquiring an additional 482,023 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,388,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,208.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 191,611 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,991,000 after purchasing an additional 176,968 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 333,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,846,000 after purchasing an additional 126,517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSI shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $357.43.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In related news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total value of $290,052.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,650,156.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total transaction of $290,052.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,650,156.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total value of $927,488.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,169 shares of company stock valued at $2,803,460. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $362.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $345.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $325.80. The firm has a market cap of $60.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.91. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.64 and a fifty-two week high of $364.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 398.16% and a net margin of 13.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 48.45%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

