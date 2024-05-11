Webuy Global Ltd (NASDAQ:WBUY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Webuy Global Ltd (NASDAQ:WBUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 354,100 shares, an increase of 255.5% from the April 15th total of 99,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 471,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Webuy Global Price Performance
Shares of Webuy Global stock opened at $0.56 on Friday. Webuy Global has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $14.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.51.
Webuy Global Company Profile
