WEC Energy Group, Inc. (WEC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 13th

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.835 per share by the utilities provider on Saturday, June 1st. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th.

WEC Energy Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 22 years. WEC Energy Group has a payout ratio of 64.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect WEC Energy Group to earn $5.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.0%.

WEC Energy Group Trading Down 0.2 %

WEC opened at $85.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.40. WEC Energy Group has a 12 month low of $75.13 and a 12 month high of $94.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.49.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total value of $223,258.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,402,131.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other WEC Energy Group news, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total transaction of $223,258.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,402,131.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total value of $2,925,694.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 274,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,622,595.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WEC. Scotiabank reduced their price target on WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.29.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

