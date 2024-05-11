Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Werner Enterprises from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.83.

Werner Enterprises Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock opened at $37.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.03. Werner Enterprises has a 52-week low of $33.12 and a 52-week high of $47.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.82.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.14). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $769.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Werner Enterprises

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 139.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the third quarter worth $36,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 35.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

