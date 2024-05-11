Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Short Interest Update

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 227,000 shares, a growth of 152.8% from the April 15th total of 89,800 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Western New England Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ WNEB opened at $6.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Western New England Bancorp has a 1-year low of $5.58 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.83. The company has a market capitalization of $140.60 million, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.66.

Western New England Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 46.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western New England Bancorp

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $402,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Western New England Bancorp by 8.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 344,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 26,960 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 101,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 22,541 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 5.9% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 397,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the first quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western New England Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, commercial checking, business, nonprofit and municipal checking, savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyer's trust accounts.

