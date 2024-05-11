Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Short Interest Update

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 227,000 shares, a growth of 152.8% from the April 15th total of 89,800 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.
Western New England Bancorp Stock Performance
NASDAQ WNEB opened at $6.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Western New England Bancorp has a 1-year low of $5.58 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.83. The company has a market capitalization of $140.60 million, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.66.
Western New England Bancorp Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 46.67%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western New England Bancorp
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western New England Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WNEB
About Western New England Bancorp
Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, commercial checking, business, nonprofit and municipal checking, savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyer's trust accounts.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Western New England Bancorp
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.