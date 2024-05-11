Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.67.

WY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. CIBC set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Weyerhaeuser

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weyerhaeuser

In other news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 33,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $1,124,450.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,347.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 33,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $1,124,450.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,347.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $300,814.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,149,059.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,387,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,682,437,000 after purchasing an additional 888,621 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,571,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,028,191,000 after acquiring an additional 10,271,891 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $753,497,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,065,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $645,879,000 after acquiring an additional 58,688 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,843,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,129,000 after acquiring an additional 532,923 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Shares of WY stock opened at $30.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.77. The stock has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 1.47. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $28.12 and a 52-week high of $36.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Get Free Report

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.