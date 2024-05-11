Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) to Issue $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share on Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th.

Wheaton Precious Metals has raised its dividend by an average of 12.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Wheaton Precious Metals has a payout ratio of 41.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Wheaton Precious Metals to earn $1.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.1%.

Shares of WPM opened at $54.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.28, a PEG ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.75. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $38.37 and a 12 month high of $57.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.26 and a 200 day moving average of $47.21.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $296.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.95 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 53.74%. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WPM. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Securities upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

