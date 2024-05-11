Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 29th

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.214 per share on Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Down 1.6 %

Wheaton Precious Metals stock traded down C$1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$75.11. 662,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 797,897. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$67.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.04 billion, a PE ratio of 46.08 and a beta of 0.66. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of C$52.15 and a one year high of C$78.15.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$426.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$381.95 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 52.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.802 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Veritas Investment Research lifted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$67.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Peel Hunt boosted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$74.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Insider Transactions at Wheaton Precious Metals

In related news, Senior Officer Patrick Eugene Drouin sold 18,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.02, for a total transaction of C$1,156,052.80. In other Wheaton Precious Metals news, Senior Officer Patrick Eugene Drouin sold 18,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.02, for a total value of C$1,156,052.80. Also, Senior Officer Gary Duncan Brown sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.96, for a total transaction of C$109,491.69. Insiders have sold 20,664 shares of company stock valued at $1,272,782 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

