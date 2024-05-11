Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WHLM opened at $4.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.68 million, a P/E ratio of 51.00 and a beta of 0.55. Wilhelmina International has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $7.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.53.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.76 million during the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 2.52%.

Wilhelmina International Company Profile

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

