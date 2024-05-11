William Blair Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES)

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SES AI in a report released on Monday, May 6th. William Blair analyst J. Dorsheimer now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for SES AI’s current full-year earnings is ($0.24) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for SES AI’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

NYSE:SES opened at $1.45 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 2.59. SES AI has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $3.21.

SES AI ( NYSE:SES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in SES AI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in SES AI by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 14,646 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in SES AI during the third quarter worth $45,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in SES AI by 21.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 201,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 35,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SES AI in the third quarter valued at $96,000. 29.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Hong Gan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 875,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,001.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $117,750. 15.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

