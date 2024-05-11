William Blair Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of J&J Snack Foods in a report released on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now expects that the company will post earnings of $5.10 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.14. The consensus estimate for J&J Snack Foods’ current full-year earnings is $5.06 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for J&J Snack Foods’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.70 EPS.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research note on Tuesday.

J&J Snack Foods Stock Performance

Shares of JJSF opened at $163.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.71 and its 200-day moving average is $153.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.36. J&J Snack Foods has a 12-month low of $133.23 and a 12-month high of $177.71.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $359.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.08 million. J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.74%. J&J Snack Foods’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JJSF. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in J&J Snack Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in J&J Snack Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in J&J Snack Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in J&J Snack Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in J&J Snack Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 76.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at J&J Snack Foods

In other news, Director Marjorie Shreiber Roshkoff sold 625 shares of J&J Snack Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $92,331.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,261,178.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

J&J Snack Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.22%.

J&J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, SUPERPRETZEL BAVARIAN, NEW YORK PRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY, and BRAUHAUS brands, as well as under the private labels; frozen novelty under the DIPPIN'DOTS, LUIGI'S, WHOLE FRUIT, DOGSTERS, PHILLY SWIRL, ICEE, and MINUTE MAID brands; churros under the HOLA! and CALIFORNIA CHURROS brands; and handheld products under the SUPREME STUFFERS and SWEET STUFFERS brands.

