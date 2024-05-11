William Blair Weighs in on Beam Therapeutics Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Beam Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair analyst S. Corwin now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.91) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.36). The consensus estimate for Beam Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.53) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.87) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($84.00) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.78) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.30) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BEAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beam Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.18.

Beam Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of BEAM opened at $21.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.13. Beam Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $49.50.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $7.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.09 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 15.90% and a negative net margin of 35.09%. Beam Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 69.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.33) EPS.

Insider Transactions at Beam Therapeutics

In related news, insider Fmr Llc sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $48,139.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,771,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,264,043.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Fmr Llc sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $48,139.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,771,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,264,043.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 5,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $174,925.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,800.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,804 shares of company stock worth $3,211,869. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beam Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 163.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 125.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 144.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

Featured Articles

