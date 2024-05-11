Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 571,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.55% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $137,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter valued at about $502,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 7.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 259,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,226,000 after buying an additional 18,657 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1,736.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,619,000 after acquiring an additional 53,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seed Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTW opened at $256.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.75. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12 month low of $195.29 and a 12 month high of $278.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $265.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.12.

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.31%.

In related news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.13, for a total transaction of $299,343.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,782.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

WTW has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $236.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $317.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $297.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.54.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

