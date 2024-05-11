Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Director Kate S. Lavelle Sells 750 Shares

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) Director Kate S. Lavelle sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.57, for a total value of $295,927.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,431.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Wingstop Trading Down 2.0 %

WING opened at $390.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $364.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $295.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 138.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.67. Wingstop Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.08 and a 12-month high of $400.99.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.34 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 16.75% and a negative return on equity of 19.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wingstop

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.32%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 64.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Wingstop by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Wingstop in the 3rd quarter valued at about $502,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 22,813 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,103,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Wingstop by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on WING shares. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Wingstop from $421.00 to $461.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Wingstop from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Wingstop from $350.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $330.39.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

