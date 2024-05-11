WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target Raised to C$245.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$237.00 to C$245.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on WSP. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$234.00 to C$239.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James upgraded WSP Global from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$215.00 to C$245.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. TD Securities increased their target price on WSP Global from C$220.00 to C$255.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on WSP Global from C$244.00 to C$246.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on WSP Global from C$210.00 to C$243.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WSP Global has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$237.08.

Get WSP Global alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on WSP Global

WSP Global Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:WSP traded up C$3.41 during trading on Friday, hitting C$219.03. 137,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,497. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.33. The company has a market cap of C$27.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$218.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$200.92. WSP Global has a 52-week low of C$166.75 and a 52-week high of C$230.98.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.91 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.81 billion. WSP Global had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 8.96%. As a group, equities analysts predict that WSP Global will post 7.8118923 EPS for the current year.

WSP Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.01%.

About WSP Global

(Get Free Report)

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.