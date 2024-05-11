WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

WW has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WW International in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of WW International from $12.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of WW International from $8.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of WW International from $3.00 to $2.10 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of WW International in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WW International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.09.

Get WW International alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WW International

WW International Stock Down 5.2 %

NASDAQ:WW traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,266,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,783,717. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.81. WW International has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $13.31.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $205.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.95 million. Analysts anticipate that WW International will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of WW International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WW. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of WW International by 52.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 16,244 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in WW International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in WW International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of WW International by 229.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 113,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 79,026 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of WW International during the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000. 86.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WW International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight health journeys.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.