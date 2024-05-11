Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Announces $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has increased its dividend payment by an average of 35.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a dividend payout ratio of 32.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to earn $4.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.1%.

NYSE WH opened at $72.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.86. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $63.69 and a 12 month high of $81.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.33.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $305.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.24 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 17.19%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $252,800.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,404 shares in the company, valued at $900,916. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 196,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $14,399,027.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,708,952.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $252,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,404 shares in the company, valued at $900,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WH shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Sunday, May 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.17.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

