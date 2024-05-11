Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS) Given “Overweight” Rating at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $4.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on XERS. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Xeris Biopharma from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Xeris Biopharma Trading Down 6.4 %

Shares of Xeris Biopharma stock opened at $1.76 on Friday. Xeris Biopharma has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $3.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.27.

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $40.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.56 million. Xeris Biopharma had a negative net margin of 37.58% and a negative return on equity of 1,801.59%. Research analysts predict that Xeris Biopharma will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Global Management LLC raised its stake in Xeris Biopharma by 33.3% in the third quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 13,040 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 351.1% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 12,432 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 15,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xeris Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.75% of the company’s stock.

Xeris Biopharma Company Profile

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies in Illinois. The company offers Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid-stable glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia pediatric and adult patients; Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

