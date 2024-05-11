Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
Xunlei Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:XNET opened at $1.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.23 million, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.22. Xunlei has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $2.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $77.14 million during the quarter. Xunlei had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 4.48%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Xunlei
Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.
