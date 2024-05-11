YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target Raised to $41.00 at Morgan Stanley

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.40% from the company’s current price.

YETI has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of YETI in a research report on Friday. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on YETI from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on YETI from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of YETI from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.80.

Get YETI alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on YETI

YETI Price Performance

Shares of YETI stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $39.65. 3,323,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,747,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.49 and a 200 day moving average of $42.27. YETI has a 12 month low of $33.88 and a 12 month high of $54.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.26.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.06). YETI had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $519.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. YETI’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that YETI will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of YETI

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 122,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 35,822 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of YETI during the fourth quarter worth $2,397,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in YETI by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 783,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,561,000 after acquiring an additional 187,720 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of YETI in the third quarter worth about $1,286,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in YETI by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 215,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,378,000 after buying an additional 26,262 shares during the period.

YETI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.