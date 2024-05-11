Zacks Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nabors Industries in a research report issued on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($2.12) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.96). The consensus estimate for Nabors Industries’ current full-year earnings is ($3.91) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Nabors Industries’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.56) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($9.78) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.04 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

NBR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nabors Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.80.

NBR opened at $74.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $797.85 million, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. Nabors Industries has a 52 week low of $70.25 and a 52 week high of $141.47.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($5.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.24) by ($2.92). The company had revenue of $743.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.59 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 23.52% and a negative net margin of 3.45%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nabors Industries by 0.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Nabors Industries by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Nabors Industries by 29.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 202.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 9.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.

