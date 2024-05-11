Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) PT Raised to $17.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ZETA. TheStreet raised Zeta Global from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Zeta Global from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Zeta Global from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Zeta Global from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zeta Global from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Zeta Global presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.75.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zeta Global

Zeta Global Price Performance

Zeta Global stock opened at $15.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 1.12. Zeta Global has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $15.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.95.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 22.20% and a negative return on equity of 107.29%. The business had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Zeta Global will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zeta Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZETA. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its position in Zeta Global by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Zeta Global by 0.5% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 227,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zeta Global by 2.4% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 78,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Zeta Global by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zeta Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.