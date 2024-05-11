Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Price Target Cut to $1.25

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $3.00 to $1.25 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 40.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Zevia PBC in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Zevia PBC from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zevia PBC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.21.

Shares of NYSE:ZVIA traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $0.89. 221,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,524. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.59. Zevia PBC has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $4.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.66.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $38.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.82 million. Zevia PBC had a negative net margin of 15.58% and a negative return on equity of 37.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Zevia PBC will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zevia PBC news, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 26,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total transaction of $34,582.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,753,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,314,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 26,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $34,582.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,753,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,314,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 36,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $37,026.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,717,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,584.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,937 shares of company stock worth $114,160 over the last ninety days. 12.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zevia PBC in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zevia PBC by 51.7% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 645,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 219,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zevia PBC in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.21% of the company’s stock.

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated beverages in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, and kidz drinks. The company offers its products through a network of food, drug, warehouse club, mass, natural, convenience, and e-commerce channels, as well as grocery distributors and natural product stores and specialty outlets.

