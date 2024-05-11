Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Price Target Lowered to $62.00 at Citigroup

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $74.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ZD. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ziff Davis from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ziff Davis in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ziff Davis presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $75.13.

ZD stock opened at $53.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.97. Ziff Davis has a 52 week low of $49.50 and a 52 week high of $75.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.02. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $389.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.71 million. Research analysts anticipate that Ziff Davis will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ziff Davis news, EVP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $288,967.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at $504,131.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ziff Davis in the fourth quarter worth about $32,202,000. CDAM UK Ltd boosted its stake in Ziff Davis by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 1,181,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,418,000 after acquiring an additional 247,375 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Ziff Davis by 11.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,575,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,375,000 after acquiring an additional 159,839 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ziff Davis by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,771,000 after acquiring an additional 136,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 212.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 181,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,182,000 after purchasing an additional 123,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

