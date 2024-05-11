Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) Posts Earnings Results

Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $6.26 million for the quarter. Zomedica had a negative return on equity of 8.43% and a negative net margin of 143.67%.

Zomedica Price Performance

Shares of ZOM traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.14. 6,813,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,165,604. Zomedica has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zomedica

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zomedica stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 214,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. 8.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zomedica Company Profile

Zomedica Corp., a veterinary health company, focuses on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians by developing products for companion animals. The company offers diagnostic products comprising TRUFORMA Bulk Acoustic Wave point of care diagnostic platform; TRUVIEW, a digital cystoscopy platform that offers automated slide preparation within the instrument; and VetGuardian, a zero-touch vital signs remote monitoring system.

