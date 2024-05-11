ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Lowered to “Neutral” at Mizuho

Mizuho lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $14.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $23.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $12.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.83 and its 200 day moving average is $15.84. ZoomInfo Technologies has a twelve month low of $11.67 and a twelve month high of $30.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $316.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.62 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Trust grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 11,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 371,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,963,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 225,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 49 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 11.3% during the first quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

