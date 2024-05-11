ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.

ZI stock opened at $12.76 on Wednesday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1 year low of $11.67 and a 1 year high of $30.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.83 and a 200 day moving average of $15.84. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.00, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $316.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.62 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZI. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 420.0% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 129,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 104,675 shares in the last quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 155.8% during the fourth quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC now owns 243,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 148,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $1,256,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 6.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,741,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 9.7% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 380,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 33,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

