ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) PT Lowered to $18.00 at KeyCorp

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ZI

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $12.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12 month low of $11.67 and a 12 month high of $30.16.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $316.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.62 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZoomInfo Technologies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 420.0% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 129,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after buying an additional 104,675 shares during the last quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 155.8% during the fourth quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC now owns 243,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after buying an additional 148,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,256,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 6.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,741,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,356,000 after buying an additional 2,079,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 9.7% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 380,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after buying an additional 33,590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.