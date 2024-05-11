ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.230-0.240 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $306.0 million-$309.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $313.1 million. ZoomInfo Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.000-1.020 EPS.
ZoomInfo Technologies Trading Up 1.4 %
ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $12.76 on Friday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a one year low of $11.67 and a one year high of $30.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.83 and its 200 day moving average is $15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 63.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.13.
ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $316.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.62 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.
ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile
ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.
