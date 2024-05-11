Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Receives $33.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Mizuho cut shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

Get Zurn Elkay Water Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ZWS

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Price Performance

NYSE:ZWS opened at $32.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.36. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a 1-year low of $20.70 and a 1-year high of $34.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $374.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions news, Director Thomas Christopoul sold 10,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total transaction of $336,994.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 104,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,366,540.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Troutman sold 897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total value of $27,537.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,898.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Christopoul sold 10,495 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total transaction of $336,994.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,844 shares in the company, valued at $3,366,540.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 510,098 shares of company stock worth $16,338,086 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZWS. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 252,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,434,000 after acquiring an additional 234,000 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the first quarter worth $239,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 21,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 57,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

(Get Free Report

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.