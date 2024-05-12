1,088 Shares in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Purchased by Northwest Financial Advisors

Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 151.6% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $118.83 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.87 and a fifty-two week high of $119.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.16.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $15.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.50 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business’s revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 7,912 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total transaction of $855,524.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,350.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 7,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total transaction of $855,524.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,350.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $604,933.62. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,236 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,472.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,444 shares of company stock worth $3,820,597 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

