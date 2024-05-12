13,524 Shares in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Purchased by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oslo Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Oslo Asset Management AS now owns 1,700,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,407,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kosmos Energy by 189.5% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 69,473 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 20,964,316 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $171,488,000 after buying an additional 1,845,273 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 476.0% in the 4th quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 288,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 238,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,800,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,084,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KOS shares. StockNews.com raised Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet lowered Kosmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

Kosmos Energy Trading Down 1.3 %

KOS opened at $6.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.28. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a one year low of $5.23 and a one year high of $8.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.36.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $507.81 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Kosmos Energy Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

