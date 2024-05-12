1,576 Shares in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Bought by Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Regal Rexnord by 652.2% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Regal Rexnord by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Regal Rexnord by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $203.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.60.

Regal Rexnord Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE RRX opened at $161.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -335.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $169.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.27. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 1 year low of $97.18 and a 1 year high of $183.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.02. Regal Rexnord had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -291.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Thomas E. Valentyn sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total transaction of $109,795.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,412 shares in the company, valued at $4,821,516.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Regal Rexnord news, EVP Thomas E. Valentyn sold 1,931 shares of Regal Rexnord stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.09, for a total value of $320,719.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,326.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas E. Valentyn sold 647 shares of Regal Rexnord stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total transaction of $109,795.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,821,516.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,570 shares of company stock worth $892,301. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

