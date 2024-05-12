15,992 Shares in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA) Acquired by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 157.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 12,999 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in CAVA Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,280,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CAVA Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $952,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the third quarter worth $1,818,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

CAVA Group stock traded up $3.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,775,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,198,426. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.05 and a 12-month high of $80.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.32.

CAVA Group ( NYSE:CAVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $175.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.03 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Argus raised CAVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.42.

In related news, major shareholder Ronald M. Shaich sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $85,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,457,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,976,664.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director International S.C.A. Artal sold 2,000,000 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $132,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,507,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,154,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ronald M. Shaich sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $85,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,457,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,976,664.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,547,239 shares of company stock valued at $221,525,951 in the last 90 days.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

