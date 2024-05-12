1,719 Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE) Bought by Arcataur Capital Management LLC

Arcataur Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 14.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,384,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in General Electric by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 165.1% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 164,730 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,211,000 after buying an additional 102,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2,631.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 276,142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,527,000 after buying an additional 266,034 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE:GE traded down $4.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $163.38. 5,711,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,793,639. General Electric has a twelve month low of $78.17 and a twelve month high of $170.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.96. The company has a market capitalization of $178.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.57, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

General Electric Increases Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. General Electric’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GE. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays cut their price target on General Electric from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on General Electric from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

