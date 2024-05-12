2,151 Shares in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Acquired by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,151 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 5,600.0% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 57 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MSCI during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in MSCI by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MSCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research began coverage on MSCI in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $620.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America raised MSCI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $425.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $569.53.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $485.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $523.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $535.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.09. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $439.95 and a 12-month high of $617.39.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.08. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 44.55%. The business had revenue of $680.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.14 EPS. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 14.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.69%.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $459.41 per share, with a total value of $3,445,575.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,705,767.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $465.92 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,579,015.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $459.41 per share, for a total transaction of $3,445,575.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 291,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,705,767.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

