2,525 Shares in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) Acquired by Canoe Financial LP

Canoe Financial LP bought a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,855,000. Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the third quarter valued at about $19,840,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $13,125,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 151.4% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,049,000 after purchasing an additional 21,032 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 106,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,677,000 after purchasing an additional 20,588 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA OIH opened at $320.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $326.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $312.52. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 52-week low of $246.04 and a 52-week high of $364.08.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

