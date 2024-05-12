2,900 Shares in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Purchased by Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC

Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,900 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRH. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 975 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 14.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CRH by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of CRH by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CRH Trading Up 4.3 %
NYSE:CRH traded up $3.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.77. The stock had a trading volume of 5,060,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,900,997. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.34 and its 200 day moving average is $72.38. CRH plc has a fifty-two week low of $47.14 and a fifty-two week high of $88.00.
CRH Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a boost from CRH’s previous Variable dividend of $0.23.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have weighed in on CRH shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CRH from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on CRH from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CRH in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.31.
About CRH
CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.
