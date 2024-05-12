330,723 Shares in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Bought by Canoe Financial LP

Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 330,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,668,000. Canoe Financial LP owned about 0.07% of Analog Devices as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADI. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 519.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADI opened at $207.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $102.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $195.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.41. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.99 and a 12-month high of $207.76.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.83%.

Several research firms have commented on ADI. Evercore ISI began coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.17.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.06, for a total value of $1,970,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $10,057,745.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.06, for a total transaction of $1,970,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $10,057,745.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,707 shares of company stock worth $4,874,613. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

