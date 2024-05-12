3,324 Shares in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Bought by Principal Securities Inc.

Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 88.0% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 94 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 165 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.2 %

GS stock opened at $454.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $410.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $379.33. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.36 and a fifty-two week high of $458.75.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total value of $4,550,956.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,190,901.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total value of $5,001,372.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,602,947.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total transaction of $4,550,956.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,190,901.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,330 shares of company stock valued at $11,713,578. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $504.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $440.57.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

