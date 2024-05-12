3,647 Shares in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Bought by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the third quarter worth $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 105.6% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 40.4% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MOH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Molina Healthcare from $410.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $437.00 to $430.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $453.00 to $412.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $439.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $404.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total value of $273,066.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,207 shares in the company, valued at $4,688,220.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total transaction of $273,066.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,207 shares in the company, valued at $4,688,220.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.05, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,567.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,711 shares of company stock valued at $6,472,517. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Molina Healthcare Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of MOH stock opened at $354.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.54. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $266.35 and a 12-month high of $423.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $379.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $371.87.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 29.86%. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.81 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Featured Articles

