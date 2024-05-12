3,654 Shares in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,654 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,000.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SBAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $276.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.25.
Insider Transactions at SBA Communications
In other SBA Communications news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 1,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.99, for a total transaction of $430,966.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,549.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
SBA Communications Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $197.51 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $183.64 and a 12-month high of $258.76. The stock has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.33.
SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $657.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.08 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SBA Communications Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 76.86%.
About SBA Communications
SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SBA Communications
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.