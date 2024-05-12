3,654 Shares in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,654 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $276.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.25.

Insider Transactions at SBA Communications

In other SBA Communications news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 1,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.99, for a total transaction of $430,966.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,549.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $197.51 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $183.64 and a 12-month high of $258.76. The stock has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.33.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $657.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.08 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

About SBA Communications

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.