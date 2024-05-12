3,711 Shares in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Acquired by VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QLD. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $760,000. Lowery Thomas LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 4th quarter worth $237,000. XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $316,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period.

Get ProShares Ultra QQQ alerts:

ProShares Ultra QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:QLD opened at $85.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 2.55. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 52-week low of $49.69 and a 52-week high of $89.74.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Company Profile

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.