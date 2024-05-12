45,000 Shares in Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV) Purchased by Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC

Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. Evolv Technologies makes up about 0.2% of Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evolv Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolv Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolv Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolv Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolv Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EVLV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Evolv Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Evolv Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Evolv Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.

Evolv Technologies Stock Down 38.5 %

EVLV traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.36. 14,736,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 961,619. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.96 and its 200 day moving average is $4.29. Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $8.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.37.

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. Evolv Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.01% and a negative net margin of 106.93%. The company had revenue of $21.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Evolv Technologies news, Director David Mounts Gonzales purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.86 per share, for a total transaction of $193,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Evolv Technologies Profile

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

