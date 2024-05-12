585 Shares in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Acquired by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,650,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. 17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $2,078,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 280.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 30,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,585,000 after purchasing an additional 22,487 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $1,150,000. Finally, Heritage Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth $245,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $433.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $422.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $387.57. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $286.58 and a 1-year high of $440.67. The company has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.10 by $0.29. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 19.42%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.25 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 4,298 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total transaction of $1,707,251.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,901,586.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 4,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total value of $1,707,251.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,012 shares in the company, valued at $71,901,586.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gumer Alvero sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total transaction of $721,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at $3,056,378. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,980 shares of company stock valued at $23,053,480. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMP has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Argus increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $450.88.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

