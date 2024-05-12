604 Shares in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Bought by Northwest Financial Advisors

Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 604 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,930,693 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,271,836,000 after buying an additional 116,855 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,138,824 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,483,733,000 after purchasing an additional 78,901 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,211,131 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $714,637,000 after purchasing an additional 41,451 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 189.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,798,268 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $581,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 187,225.6% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,111,159 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $438,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,032 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LOW opened at $235.03 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $262.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $239.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.43%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.67.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

