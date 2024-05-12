626 Shares in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Purchased by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 309,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $144,953,000 after purchasing an additional 9,047 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NOC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $483.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $532.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $514.33.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NOC opened at $474.80 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $414.56 and a fifty-two week high of $496.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $466.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $465.30. The company has a market cap of $70.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.49. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $1.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 52.31%.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Kathryn G. Simpson sold 1,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.37, for a total value of $573,321.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,735 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,761.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.68, for a total transaction of $95,482.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,784.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kathryn G. Simpson sold 1,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.37, for a total transaction of $573,321.01. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,761.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,147. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.